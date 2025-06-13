General Mousavi named Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces

TEHRAN — Following the assassination of three top Iranian military commanders in recent Israeli attacks, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has appointed their successors in official decrees issued on the eve of Eid al-Ghadir. The appointments also included promotions to the rank of Major General.

In the wake of the assassination of General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Ayatollah Khamenei appointed Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi as Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.

In his decree, the Leader described Bagheri’s martyrdom at the hands of the "malicious Zionist regime" as an honorable martyrdom and praised Mousavi’s qualifications and prior service. He called for the strengthening of Iran’s defense and security readiness, including within the Basij forces, and emphasized the need for swift and effective responses to threats against the Islamic Republic through "revolutionary action."

He also prayed for the elevation of the martyr’s spiritual rank and his companionship with the saints, especially Imam Ali (peace be upon him).

General Shadmani appointed commander of Khatam al-Anbiya central HQ

Major General Ali Shadmani was appointed Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, following the assassination of General Gholamali Rashid. The Leader posthumously praised General Rashid’s martyrdom as proud and honorable and recognized Shadmani’s proven leadership and experience.

Ayatollah Khamenei urged the new commander to enhance strategic planning, threat response, and coordination with the General Staff, particularly in evaluating the Armed Forces’ combat readiness.

He also prayed for the exaltation of the martyred commander’s rank and his union with divine figures.

General Pakpour named Commander-in-Chief of IRGC

After the martyrdom of General Hossein Salami, Ayatollah Khamenei appointed Major General Mohammad Pakpour as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC).

In the official decree, the Leader commended Pakpour’s capabilities and emphasized the need for continued development of the IRGC’s overall readiness, spiritual strength, and cultural direction. He highlighted the importance of cultivating both expertise and religious commitment in leadership.

As in the other decrees, the Leader prayed for the elevation of Salami’s soul and his companionship with Imam Ali and other saints, and wished success for Pakpour and his colleagues.