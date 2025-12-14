Expert warns traditional approaches could lead to managerial backwardness

TEHRAN - Abuzar Shahpari, the head of the Association of Iranian Elites and Knowledge-Based Companies, has criticized traditional management approaches and the ceremonial view toward elites, warning of the danger of managerial backwardness in the country.

“Today, the country suffers not from a lack of talent, but from a 'lack of listening ears,’” Shahpari said, addressing the "Excellent Manager of the Year Award" conference held in Tehran on Wednesday.

"The elite and youth are assets of the country, not ceremonial tools. A young person who is not given the field of management will spend his or her innovation in another country."

Shahpari emphasized the importance of women and girls playing a role in the country's management, saying: "The population of women in Iran is 50 percent, but their share in management positions is very small. Does 50 percent of the country's capacity play a role in management? Have our ministries given a proportionate share to women and girls of Generation Z?"

“Generation Z is the fastest-learning generation in history. They learn 3 to 4 times faster than Generation X. This generation is energetic, has ideas, is motivated, and has been waiting for the opportunity to make a difference for decades.”

Global statistics show that 70% of innovations are created by Generation Z, 60% of digital skills are in the hands of this generation, and 45% of future jobs require working with artificial intelligence, Shahpari added.

"A young, intelligent population provides a great opportunity for the country. But if young people do not enter management, instead of being the engine driving development, the engine of immigration will be operated," he emphasized.

“The country's problem is not a lack of talent; it is a lack of listening ears. Our suffering today is not from a lack of resources, but from the repetition of decades-old managements that block the path to the future.”

He reiterated that the country has entered a new era centered on artificial intelligence. "The world is no longer run by simple machines; the future structure is based on analytical and modern decision-making. If we do not act today, our distance from the world will not be a matter of years, but generations."

He said, "We have been talking about structural reform and a resistance economy for years, but it takes courage to make it happen. Today's crises cannot be solved with traditional management."

Referring to Iran's regional capacities, Shahpari added: "Iran can not only be the innovation center of the region, but this is a choice, not a dream. If we do not decide today and do not trust the youth, tomorrow other countries will benefit from our talents."

"The hope and energy of youth are Iran's human asset, and if it is given an opportunity, the future of the country will be built."

