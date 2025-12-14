Hezbollah’s move in launching Women’s Action Unit marks a milestone

BEIRUT—The official launch of Hezbollah’s Women’s Action Unit marks a defining organizational and social milestone, reflecting decades of accumulated women’s participation and responding to the demands of a critical historical moment.

After decades of dispersed yet deeply rooted women’s work across the party’s institutions, the creation of a unified framework signals a shift from parallel efforts to coordinated strategy.

Its timing is neither incidental nor symbolic alone; it underscores a recognition that resilience today requires clearer structures, disciplined organization, and the full activation of society’s foundational forces, chief among them women.

For years, women have been integral to Hezbollah’s educational, health, social, cultural, media, and professional institutions.

Yet the formal announcement of the Women’s Action Unit elevates this role into a consolidated organizational force capable of planning, coordination, and long-term impact.

In an era marked by political pressure, economic strain, and sustained confrontation, the move reflects an understanding that resistance is not sustained by arms alone, but by cohesive communities anchored in social stability and moral commitment.

The launch was inaugurated by the first “Fatimi Gathering,” held under the slogan “Fatima is a Nation” and titled “On the Covenant,” under the patronage of Hezbollah Secretary-General, Sheikh Naim Qassem.

With the participation of 22,090 women across five Lebanese regions—from Beirut’s southern suburb to the South, the Bekaa, and the North—the event embodied both organizational reach and social depth.

Simultaneous gatherings across multiple centers reinforced a message of unity, discipline, and national presence.

In his address, Sheikh Qassem framed the gathering as a renewal of allegiance to the resistance and its martyrs, praising women as standards of dignity, ethics, and national responsibility.

Qassem described them as bearers of moral clarity and social steadfastness—women who stood firm in the face of aggression and preserved the values upon which the resistance community rests.

Qassem’s discourse reaffirmed a long-standing narrative within Hezbollah: women are not peripheral supporters, but central actors in sustaining endurance and continuity.

The formal declaration of the Women’s Action Unit was delivered by its head, Amal Al-Qattan, who emphasized that Lady Fatima al-Zahra stands as the guiding model in knowledge, strength, chastity, and family leadership.

Al-Qattan articulated the unit’s mission as one of revealing the true stature of women and activating their role across all sectors. This vision fuses religious symbolism with practical engagement, linking faith-based identity to tangible social responsibility.

The strategic importance of the unit becomes clear through the sheer scale of women’s participation.

More than 41,000 women are active across women’s committees, scouting organizations, educational and research institutions, health and social welfare bodies, media organizations, and free professions. Teachers, academics, nurses, engineers, social workers, volunteers, and cultural activists together form an extensive human network that sustains daily life within the resistance environment.

Beyond formal institutions, the true strength of Hezbollah’s women lies in their quiet, persistent grassroots presence. Many are mothers or wives of martyrs and fighters who have remained active since the earliest days of women’s work nearly four decades ago.

While the martyr Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s leadership inspired loyalty and growth, these women patiently wove the fabric of commitment within neighborhoods and families.

Various studies have shown that women constitute roughly half of Hezbollah’s active base, yet they have never sought parliamentary representation, viewing moral integrity and social mission as higher priorities.

Organized at the neighborhood level, women’s committees operate with intimate knowledge of their surroundings, maintaining social bonds, offering assistance, and ensuring constant human connection.

Like tireless cells working in harmony, they sustain political awareness, social solidarity, and ethical discipline without spectacle or protest.

Their role in upbringing, education, and value transmission begins early, from scouting movements to cultural and religious programs modeled on the women of the Prophet’s household.

Ultimately, the launch of the Women’s Action Unit is not merely an administrative development. It is a declaration that endurance is built from within society itself.

By unifying women’s efforts into a coherent framework, Hezbollah reinforces the social backbone of its resistance, affirming that steadfastness is forged not only on the front lines, but in homes, schools, neighborhoods, and the patient hands that quietly hold a community together.