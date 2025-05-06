‘U.S. dishonesty proven repeatedly’, Iran says is committed but realistic toward talks

TEHRAN – The Iranian government spokesperson has cautioned against excessive optimism in ongoing indirect negotiations with Washington.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing on Tuesday, Fatemeh Mohajerani reaffirmed the Islamic Republic’s adherence to its international obligations and the principle of using nuclear energy for civilian purposes. “We are not naïve,” she added. “The U.S. has repeatedly shown its dishonesty, so our expectations are based on experience, not optimism.”

Addressing the state of indirect U.S.-Iran talks, which are being mediated by the Sultanate of Oman, Mohajerani said that Iran has made its position clear: the discussions are limited to the nuclear file, and Tehran remains committed to the diplomatic track.

“Our red lines have been made known. We are only negotiating the nuclear issue. Peaceful nuclear energy is a right of the Iranian people, and we have consistently demonstrated our commitment to diplomacy through active participation in the negotiations,” she said. “Now, it’s time for the other side to show goodwill.”

She also mentioned that Tehran is awaiting further input from Omani officials regarding the continuation of talks. According to Mohajerani, delays in the process were attributed to “technical and logistical” factors, as conveyed by Oman’s foreign minister.

Indirect U.S.-Iran nuclear talks have so far taken place in Muscat and Rome on April 12, 19, and 26, with both sides characterizing the discussions as “positive” and “advancing.” A fourth round was scheduled for May 3 in Muscat but was postponed due to logistical challenges, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

‘U.S. sanctions against Iran harmful to civilian lives’

The spokesperson for the Iranian government also denounced the sanctions imposed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump as harmful to the everyday lives of Iranian citizens and indicative of Washington’s continued lack of sincerity in its approach to negotiations with Tehran.

She noted that these punitive measures have coincided with ongoing indirect negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program, highlighting a contradiction in U.S. policy.

“These sanctions are not new. They have targeted our people time and again, directly affecting access to vital goods such as medicine and essential healthcare services,” Mohajerani stated. “While we have implemented necessary measures to mitigate the impact of these sanctions, their very existence underlines America’s lack of genuine commitment to dialogue.”

She emphasized that the Iranian government remains fully prepared to respond to various scenarios and reiterated the country’s readiness to engage constructively, provided the talks are based on mutual respect and realistic expectations.

Mohajerani also responded to recent U.S. statements regarding the prohibition of uranium enrichment in Iran and fresh sanctions targeting the country's economy and political leadership. She described such moves as “illegal and hostile,” asserting that they are in direct violation of international law.

“American sanctions are not only unilateral and arbitrary, but they also reflect the United States’ disregard for human rights and international norms,” she said. “They serve as a clear example of economic terrorism.”

When asked whether the ongoing U.S. campaign to isolate Iran has achieved its goal, Mohajerani pointed to Iran’s expanding diplomatic and economic outreach, including recent international events hosted in the country.

“If the United States’ goal was to isolate Iran, then the presence of delegations from over 110 countries at Iran Expo 2025 and the active participation of African nations in the 3rd Iran-Africa Economic Cooperation Conference held in Tehran last week proves otherwise,” she said. “Such developments underscore the failure of the U.S. pressure policy.”