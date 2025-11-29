Floating base, destroyer join Iranian Navy

TEHRAN – The Kordestan floating base and Sahand destroyer have joined the Naval Force of the Iranian Army [Artesh] in a ceremony attended by Army Commander Brigadier General Amir Hatami and Commander of the Naval Force Rear Admiral Shahram Irani.

Numerous products and systems were also unveiled at the event, namely the Sahand destroyer, missile-launching frigates, multipurpose unmanned aerial vehicles, smart unmanned submarines as well as shore-based electronic warfare, missile and intelligence systems.

The move is aimed at upgrading the country’s marine combat capability, showing off domestic technical knowhow, expanding weapons programs proportionate to threats, extending the Navy’s strategic reach and securing wider access to the high seas, among other things.

The newly unveiled equipment will also enhance the operational potential and presence of Iran’s naval forces in remote waters.

Sahand, an Iranian-built stealth destroyer, was first launched in December 2018. It is equipped with a helicopter deck, torpedo launchers, anti-aircraft and anti-ship guns, surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, and electronic-warfare systems.

The vessel unexpectedly sank due to an accident last year, triggering a wave of concern for the public opinion and the Navy. However, naval experts at the Army successfully brought the destroyer back to the surface after two weeks of non-stop technical and relief work.

Also, the Kordestan floating base is, in fact, a port city which can provide significant logistical support for combat vessels.

Rear Admiral Irani said the Kordestan floating base can meet different operational needs in the domains of logistics, medical services, communications, helicopters, submarine operations, rapid relief operations and sending food items, fuel and medicines.

He then underscored Iran’s policy of “peace and friendship”, adding the country’s Navy “stands ready to aid vessels belonging to friendly and neighboring countries.”

General Hatami also underlined that the Iranian Army has what it takes to give any necessary crushing response at any point in order to safeguard national interests.

“The Naval Force of the Army has been moving on the path to self-sufficiency by drawing on domestically developed expertise and equipment and has made breakthroughs in the field of maritime weaponry,” he stated.

Last year, the Iranian Navy deployed its 100th flotilla to the Gulf of Aden to enhance security for maritime trade in the region.

The move was in response to the presence of pirates in the region and aimed to ensure the security of shipping routes for both exporting and importing, not only for Iran but also for the world.

In line with international efforts to combat piracy, the Iranian Navy has been conducting anti-piracy patrols in the Gulf of Aden since November 2008 to safeguard the vessels involved in maritime trade, including the ships and oil tankers owned or leased by Iran.

In recent years, Iran's Navy has increased its presence in international waters to protect naval routes and provide security for merchant vessels and tankers.

Recently, Rear Admiral Irani underscored Iran’s strong presence in the high seas and the country’s rapid response capability to offer help.

“Today, we are able to make contact instantly and exchange information with all naval security centers on the Indian Ocean Rim, and should they need help, immediately deploy [our forces] to the region,” he explained.