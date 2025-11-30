World now views Iran as a prominent maritime power: Navy chief

TEHRAN – Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, commander of the Iranian Army Navy, says the Islamic Republic is increasingly viewed as a growing naval power, citing expanded deployments in oceanic waters and heightened participation in international maritime engagements.

Speaking at a ceremony marking Army Navy Day, Irani joined senior commanders and naval personnel in paying tribute at the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini, where they renewed their allegiance to the ideals of the founder of the Islamic Republic. He said Iran’s naval achievements have significantly shaped how the country is perceived abroad.

“In the international arena, the Islamic Republic of Iran—especially in the maritime sphere—is regarded as a naval power,” Irani said.

According to the navy chief, two Iranian naval task groups are currently operating in separate oceanic regions and have already taken part in multiple international events, with further participation in combined exercises planned. Irani described these deployments as evidence of Iran’s growing integration into global maritime affairs.

“Official invitations to these events, and the use of our expertise in multinational exercises, signal the elevated standing of the Iranian people in the international community,” he noted.

In a separate televised interview, Irani highlighted Iran’s long historical presence in the Persian Gulf, describing it as a region of exceptional strategic value.

“The Persian Gulf is a semi-enclosed sea connected to the Indian Ocean and international waters through the Strait of Hormuz. It holds exceptional geographical and geopolitical importance,” he said.

He added that Iran’s islands, with their natural beauty, suitable sea depth, and surrounding resources, offer significant potential for maritime tourism, diving, and economic development.

Irani stressed that regional countries are best positioned to shape their own security architecture.

“The peoples and governments of this region, who have lived here for centuries, are the best decision-makers for ensuring security and development,” he said.

To bolster its maritime capabilities, Iran recently added the destroyer Sahand and the floating base Kurdistan to its fleet. Both, Irani said, will soon be dispatched on international missions as part of an expanding blue-water strategy. He also revealed plans for establishing floating bases in each major ocean, two of which are already operational.

The floating base Kurdistan is described as a port-city platform capable of providing extensive support to naval and non-naval units at sea.

The navy commander said Iran’s top priority remains escorting commercial vessels and protecting the country’s maritime economy.