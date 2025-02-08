Iran Navy chief visits Karachi as forces join Pakistan-led naval exercise

TEHRAN – Iran is making good on its promise to enhance strategic partnership with Pakistan, as the Iranian Navy joins the AMAN-25 naval exercise, which commenced in Karachi on Friday.

The drills, hosted biennially by Pakistan since 2007, have attracted ships, aircraft, special forces, and observers from over 60 nations, underscoring a collective push for regional security in the Indian Ocean.

Since its inception, the AMAN series has grown into a platform for navies to address piracy, terrorism, and humanitarian crises.

This year’s iteration, under the slogan “Together for Peace,” includes advanced tactical demonstrations and crisis-response simulations.

Iran's delegation, led by Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, arrived in Karachi on Saturday.

The visit is believed to demonstrate Tehran’s commitment to strengthening operational capabilities at sea alongside Islamabad.

A combat ship from Iran’s fleet joined the drills, which will run until February 11. In his remarks to reporters, Rear Admiral Irani emphasized the significance of close relations with Pakistan.

“Our participation at this level reflects the depth of bilateral trust and shared goals,” Irani stated, adding that the event serves as a valuable opportunity to lay the groundwork for future joint exercises.

“The seas unite us—and through unity, we secure prosperity,” the commander added.

Iran’s naval chief also revealed plans to invite Pakistan to bilateral drills hosted by Iran, signaling a new phase in defense collaboration.

Rear Admiral Irani previously traveled to Pakistan in June 2023.

At the opening ceremony, Pakistan Fleet Commander Rear Admiral Abdul Munib stressed that evolving maritime challenges require collective efforts, noting that no single country has the strength to tackle these challenges alone.

Pakistan’s Navy Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf, who welcomed Iran’s involvement, reiterated Islamabad’s enthusiasm for expanded naval ties with Tehran.

“Our strong historical ties with Iran provide a foundation for greater cooperation in ensuring regional maritime security,” Ashraf said.

From 2007 to 2023, Iran took part in the AMAN exercises mainly as an observer, with high-ranking Iranian delegations present at the events.

This year, in addition to taking part in the drills, the Iranian delegation is also engaging in the inaugural AMAN Dialogue—a forum focused on maritime cooperation—and holding sideline meetings with Pakistani military officials.