Iran set to join Pakistan's AMAN-25 naval drills

TEHRAN – Iran's Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, has confirmed the nation's participation in the upcoming AMAN-25 naval exercises, scheduled for February 7-11 in Karachi.

Bagheri made the announcement during his visit to Islamabad, where he held discussions with high-ranking Pakistani officials, including the army chief, air force commander, defense minister, prime minister, and president.

The biennial AMAN exercises, organized by the Pakistan Navy, aim to strengthen maritime security through international collaboration.

Key focuses include countering terrorism, preventing piracy, and executing search and rescue missions.

The drills will feature various naval operations, such as live-fire exercises, communication drills, and humanitarian assistance efforts, designed to enhance the capabilities of the attending forces.

These exercises offer a venue for naval forces to share tactics and strategies, boosting interoperability among participants.

So far, confirmed participants in AMAN-25 include Iran, the U.S., China, Russia, the U.K., Turkey, and Saudi Arabia, showcasing a blend of regional and global naval powers.

Iran's engagement in AMAN-25 follows a series of diplomatic and military interactions with Pakistan.

General Bagheri's recent visit to Islamabad was his third to the South Asian nation, following previous trips in 2018 and 2021.

The expanding framework of military cooperation between the two countries is to a large extent fueled by mutual security concerns along the Iran-Pakistan border.

In 2023, the two nations conducted a joint border security exercise to combat terrorism and drug trafficking. This partnership was further cemented with a security cooperation agreement in April 2024, which included the deployment of high-ranking officers in border regions to enhance counterterrorism efforts.