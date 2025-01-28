Iranian Army's Ground Forces showcase defensive, security prowess in major drill

TEHRAN – In a display of advanced military capabilities, the Iranian Army's Ground Force conducted a significant maneuver involving a fleet of 100 helicopters in Kermanshah, western Iran.

The maneuvers, which started on Monday, were attended by high-ranking officials including Commander of the Ground Force Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari.

Described as "security, offensive, and mobile exercises," the drills included the overhaul and addition of several helicopter models—205, 206, 209, and 214—previously grounded due to the need for parts production and supply.

The exercises aimed to enhance the Army Ground Force's defensive readiness against any external threats to national security.

The drills were conducted in Naftshahr, a region in Kermanshah Province's Qasr-e Shirin County, western Iran.

The 35th Special Forces Brigade, the 55th Airborne Brigade, the 181st Armored Brigade, Army Aviation, Electronic Warfare Battalions, and drones were among the participating units.

Brigadier General Karim Chashak, Deputy Commander of Operations for the Ground Force, highlighted that the goal of the drill was to enhance the forces’ readiness for countering any foreign threats against order and security in the country.

We are ready for any war: top General

On Tuesday, the final stage of the Army Ground Force's exercises in the country's western region took place.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Commander of the Iranian Army, and a group of senior officials, commanders, and top brass from the Armed Forces General Staff and the Army were present.

Addressing the troops and commanders, Major General Bagheri emphasized the importance of incorporating modern technologies into military strategies.

"Due to the advancement and proliferation of artificial intelligence and robotic sciences, modern battles have significantly diverged from past battles," he stated.

Bagheri noted that the Army Ground Force maximized the use of these technologies, employing equipment developed by the Army Ground Force's Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization.

He pointed out that one of the notable aspects of the drills was the offensive and defensive flight operations of the Army Ground Force's micro aerial vehicles.

"The force's offensive successfully targeted and destroyed the intended objectives, while the defensive micro aerial vehicles demonstrated the Army Ground Force's seven-layer defensive capabilities in countering the enemy's offensive micro aerial vehicles," Bagheri explained.

Additionally, the top general lauded the successful execution of the maneuvers and the integration of advanced technologies.

Bagheri concluded by reiterating the commitment to maintaining maximum readiness and sending a clear message to adversaries about the country's preparedness to confront any threats, particularly in electronic warfare.