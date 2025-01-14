More nuclear sites become focus of defence forces in ongoing military drill

TEHRAN – Iran’s military has commenced extensive air defense drills, code-named "Eqtedar" (Might), in its western and northern regions, focusing on protecting vital sites like the Fordow and Khondab nuclear facilities.

The exercises feature a broad range of military hardware, including sophisticated radar, missile, and electronic warfare systems, alongside manned and unmanned aircraft, with a focus on both offensive and defensive tactics.

The Iranian Army Air Defense Force and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) are taking part in the exercises, practicing reconnaissance, identification, interception, and engagement operations against simulated threats.

Khordad 15 and Talash missile systems were used to destroy simulated invading unmanned aircraft in the initial phase. IRGC spokesman Ali Mohammad Naini stated that these drills, part of a larger series across six provinces continuing untilmid-March, are a direct response to "new security threats" and are significantly larger and more sophisticated compared to last year.

In addition to the air defense exercises, a major maritime drill is scheduled for the Strait of Hormuz, and passive defense and tactical movements are being evaluated.

The exercises come amidst heightened tensions after reports of potential U.S. strikes against Iranian nuclear sites and are seen as a show of strength and preparedness.

During previous rounds of the drill, the military downed weapons similar to bunker busters over the Natanz nuclear facility located in the central Esfahan province.

