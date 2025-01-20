Iran testing combat robots, developing new models, Army tells Tehran Times

TEHRAN – Iran’s Army is currently engaged in the testing of combat robots, while simultaneously developing new models, Deputy Commander of the Army Ground Force Brigadier General Nozar Nemati told the Tehran Times.

The high-ranking military official did not provide specific details on the types of robots being tested or developed but said the Army is deploying a range of them in a drill that began Sunday night in northeastern Iran.

The ongoing drill, described as an “offensive” exercise, seems to mark a new stage in a larger series of maneuvers that began nationwide at the start of the new year. The early stages of the national exercise involved a diverse range of forces, encompassing the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), the Army (Artesh), the Basij, and the Coast Guard.

The wargames have so far seen Iran reveal two new underground military bases, simulate counter-terrorism operations in its western provinces, and practice intercepting bunker-buster attacks near its nuclear facilities in central and northern regions. Brigadier General Nemati told the Tehran Times that the latest stage of the drill primarily focused on evaluating combat strategies rather than defensive ones.

Below is the full text of the deputy Army chief’s interview with the Tehran Times:

Which units of the Ground Force are participating in this exercise?

The exercise involves artillery, armored units, air assault teams, drone operators, electronic warfare units, missile groups, and various supporting units.

What new equipment and tools are being used in this exercise?

We are using "Fajr 5" rocket launchers, which have a range of over 110 kilometers. Additionally, we’ll deploy various reconnaissance, combat, and surveillance drones from the Army Ground Forces that can fly continuously and without interruption. We'll also utilize precision-guided bombs like the "Ghaem" and precision-guided missiles such as "Almas." Furthermore, we’ll incorporate various smart fire-and-forget missiles and enhance our combat robots to transport equipment for friendly forces and target enemy munitions.

Iran faces various threats. What role does the Army Ground Force play in addressing these threats as a key component of the country's military capability?

The Army Ground Force enhances the country's combat and defensive capabilities by effectively utilizing its personnel across multiple tasks. This includes improving reconnaissance, fire support, transportation, offensive electronic warfare, and robotics. By conducting continuous operations at any time and place, the Ground Force plays a vital role in countering surrounding threats and serves as a backbone for the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The term "offensive" has been used to describe this exercise. Why is that?

The term "offensive" reflects our approach in this exercise, where we ensured that units and equipment were not confined to predetermined locations. Instead, all combat tools and equipment were deployed in a fully mobile manner. This allows us to test the capabilities and combat strategies of the Army Ground Force in line with the characteristics of modern warfare.

It seems that advanced technologies are playing a larger role in warfare compared to just a few years ago. How is the Ground Force leveraging these technologies for both offensive and defensive purposes?

We are continuously improving our offensive and defensive capabilities by incorporating updated long-range, precision-guided, smart, and network-centric equipment and weapons. This includes tripling the range of our smart anti-tank missiles and increasing the range of helicopter-launched precision-guided missiles sevenfold. All rapid reaction units are being equipped with modern weaponry. We are also designing and implementing connections between special forces and robots for future warfare while employing various attacking drones and an integrated system to counter enemy drones. These advancements reflect our commitment to developing cutting-edge technologies within the Army Ground Force.