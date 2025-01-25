Pakistan Navy talks growing maritime partnership with Iran ahead of AMAN-25 exercise

TEHRAN – The Commander of the Pakistan Navy has expressed his enthusiasm about the participation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the forthcoming multinational maritime exercise, AMAN-25, set to take place in Karachi from February 7 to February 11.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Iranian news agency IRNA in Islamabad, Admiral Naveed Ashraf emphasized the long-standing and constructive relationship between Pakistan and Iran’s naval forces. He also indicated his eagerness to further expand and enhance this partnership.

During the official visit of General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, to Islamabad, Pakistan extended a formal invitation to Iran for the AMAN-25 exercise.

Tehran welcomed the invitation, reinforcing the shared interest in strengthening military cooperation.

Admiral Ashraf noted that Pakistan values the contributions made by the Iranian Navy in fostering stronger regional maritime cooperation. “We have much to learn from each other’s maritime experiences. As we look ahead to AMAN-25, the Pakistan Navy is eager to engage in deeper collaboration with Iran, especially through more focused bilateral and multilateral exercises,” Admiral Ashraf stated.

“As neighboring nations, we share a strong bond, and our mutual stance on maritime threats and challenges remains unwavering,” he added.

Admiral Ashraf highlighted his visit to Iran in 2021 and the reciprocal visit by Iran's naval commander to Pakistan in the summer of 2023. “The current level of cooperation between our naval forces is commendable, and I am optimistic that it will continue to grow,” he said.

Admiral Ashraf also discussed the evolving maritime security landscape in the region. He noted that the geopolitical environment remains unstable and complex, especially in the context of the region's growing geoeconomic competition. “Our maritime security is closely linked to the rapidly changing dynamics of the Indian Ocean, and we must recalibrate our mutual interests accordingly,” he explained.

The Admiral also touched on the ongoing threats posed by actions in the Red Sea, particularly from Israel, which have escalated tensions and disrupted safe passage through vital maritime routes such as the Gulf of Aden. “I believe neighboring countries can strengthen their collaboration within a focused regional maritime security framework to ensure that stability at sea is maintained through collective efforts,” Admiral Ashraf emphasized.

Further discussing regional security and naval capabilities, Admiral Ashraf highlighted Pakistan Navy's strides in domestic production, self-sufficiency, and technological advancements in shipbuilding, combat warships, missile systems, and commercial vessels. He expressed a strong desire to partner with regional allies like Iran in areas of mutual interest, including advancing maritime technologies and capabilities.

The multinational AMAN-25 maritime exercise is expected to draw over 50 nations, making it one of the most significant maritime exercises in the region. The theme for this year is "Together for Peace," with a focus on strengthening regional and extraregional cooperation to maintain maritime order, enhance collective capabilities, and foster mutual understanding.

On Friday, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) naval forces have begun their solo large-scale military exercises in the southern provinces of Bushehr and Khuzestan, focusing on their coastal waters.

In alignment with the guidance of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Iran's Armed Forces—comprising both the Army and the IRGC—have consistently been upgrading their military equipment and improving their operational readiness.