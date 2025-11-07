‘Now more than ever’, Iran, Pakistan urge expansion of political, security ties

TEHRAN – Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, leading a high-level parliamentary delegation to Pakistan, has called for a new phase in relations between Tehran and Islamabad — one centered on deeper economic, political, and security cooperation.

In a series of meetings with senior Pakistani officials, Qalibaf proposed raising bilateral trade to $10 billion, urging both sides to turn existing agreements into concrete action and to build practical mechanisms to facilitate economic exchange.

The visit, which took Qalibaf and his delegation through Islamabad and Karachi, comes at a crucial time for both countries. Regional tensions, shifting geopolitical alignments, and the aftermath of the recent twelve-day confrontation between Iran and Israel have all underscored the importance of closer coordination among neighboring states. Qalibaf’s message throughout his trip was clear: Iran and Pakistan share not only borders and history but also strategic interests that demand stronger cooperation “now more than ever.”

‘Trade must reach $10 billion — practical steps needed in banking, barter, and border markets’

In his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, Qalibaf emphasized that both Iran and Pakistan have the political will and economic capacity to achieve a new level of partnership. “Now more than ever, we need to expand economic, political, and security cooperation between the two countries,” he told the prime minister, underscoring that the agreements reached during the Iranian president’s recent visit to Pakistan should not remain on paper but be actively pursued and implemented.

He proposed a clear roadmap: increasing trade to ten billion dollars through expanded banking ties, the creation of barter and offset systems, the activation of border markets, and more efficient customs procedures. Qalibaf stressed that both nations’ economies are naturally complementary — Iran’s strengths in energy and manufacturing can match Pakistan’s agricultural and industrial needs. What is required, he said, is “political determination to remove barriers and create mechanisms that let this natural partnership work.”

The Iranian parliament speaker also expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s political support during Iran’s recent twelve-day confrontation with Israel, calling it “a sign of the deep friendship between our nations.” He briefed the prime minister on the details of the conflict — including the timing of operations, Iran’s deterrent response, and subsequent diplomatic engagements with European countries and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Qalibaf said that regional stability depends on countries like Iran and Pakistan coordinating more closely on security issues and confronting common threats.

Prime Minister Sharif, for his part, reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong friendship with Iran, describing the relationship as rooted in history, faith, and mutual respect. He welcomed Iran’s proposal for enhanced economic cooperation and emphasized Pakistan’s support for Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy and uranium enrichment. Sharif also rejected European attempts to invoke the so-called “snapback” mechanism, calling such measures unjustified and harmful to diplomacy. “Pakistan stands by Iran as a partner in peace, progress, and regional security,” he said.

‘Iran-Pakistan historic ties must translate into practical cooperation’

Qalibaf also held talks with Acting President and Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, where both sides underscored the historic, cultural, and religious bonds uniting their nations. The discussions focused on strengthening parliamentary diplomacy as a means of deepening cooperation in political, economic, and security affairs. Gilani highlighted the role of legislatures in supporting the decisions of governments and ensuring that bilateral agreements translate into practical outcomes.

The two sides reviewed ongoing projects in energy and trade and discussed ways to enhance border security to combat cross-border challenges such as smuggling and terrorism. Qalibaf reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to supporting Pakistan in maintaining peace and stability along shared borders and expressed confidence that stronger parliamentary coordination could help both countries “turn goodwill into sustained partnership.”

‘Long live Iran-Pakistan friendship’

In a separate meeting with National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Qalibaf thanked Pakistan’s parliament for its solidarity with Iran during the recent conflict with Israel. He praised the Pakistani people and lawmakers for their public statements and parliamentary resolution condemning attacks on Iran, calling such gestures “proof that our brotherly ties go beyond politics.”

Sadiq described Iran as a reliable neighbor and a consistent supporter of Pakistan in difficult times. He announced plans to form Iran-Pakistan parliamentary friendship groups tasked with drafting a new roadmap for strategic cooperation. Senior parliamentary officials from both sides will prepare a joint framework to expand economic, political, and security collaboration in the coming months.

Qalibaf signed the National Assembly guestbook and presented Sadiq with a commemorative gift featuring symbols of Iranian and Pakistani culture. Later, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: “Long live Iran-Pakistan friendship,” affirming that strengthening bilateral relations is the central purpose of his visit.

‘Israel is a common enemy of Iran and Pakistan’

On the third day of his trip, Qalibaf traveled to Karachi, Pakistan’s largest commercial hub, where he was received by provincial officials including Syed Owais Qadir Shah and Iran’s consul general in Karachi, Akbar Issazadeh. Upon arrival, Qalibaf visited the mausoleum of Pakistan’s founding father, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, to pay tribute and lay a wreath.

He is scheduled to meet the provincial parliament speaker and deliver an address at the Iran-Pakistan Business Forum, where he will present Iran’s vision for economic cooperation centered on trade facilitation, energy integration, and industrial partnership. The business forum is expected to bring together leading figures from both countries’ private sectors to discuss investment opportunities in energy, construction, manufacturing, and transport.

Karachi’s role as a gateway for regional trade gives symbolic and practical importance to Qalibaf’s presence there. By highlighting Iran’s willingness to expand direct trade routes, banking mechanisms, and joint industrial ventures, the visit aims to move economic cooperation from rhetoric to reality.

‘Unity of Muslim world is the only way to confront aggression’

In remarks delivered at the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad before scholars, clerics, and political figures, Qalibaf praised Pakistan’s public support for Iran during its recent military confrontation, saying that “Pakistan’s voice of solidarity echoed across the Muslim world.” He noted that this support was one of the main reasons he chose Pakistan as his first foreign destination after the conflict.

Qalibaf called for stronger unity among Muslim countries, urging cooperation not only in politics and defense but also in science, technology, and education. “A powerful and independent Islamic world must be strong in every field — from knowledge and industry to culture and defense,” he said. He criticized what he termed “the dual policy of imposed peace and imposed war,” warning that normalization with Israel under such conditions would weaken the independence of Muslim nations. Instead, he urged solidarity, mutual respect, and cooperation among Islamic countries as the foundation for long-term regional stability.

Qalibaf’s visit, combining diplomacy, economic advocacy, and symbolic gestures of unity, reflects Iran’s renewed push to expand its regional partnerships through practical engagement.

As Qalibaf concluded in Islamabad, “Our two nations have always stood together in difficult times. Now it is time to move together toward building a future of shared strength, stability, and prosperity.”