Iran Parliament speaker to depart for Pakistan

TEHRAN – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf is to leave for Pakistan on Wednesday, leading a high-ranking delegation, ‘as part of efforts to deepen political and economic ties between the two neighboring countries.

His trip comes at the invitation of Ayaz Sadiq, the Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly.

During his visit to Islamabad, Qalibaf is scheduled to hold meetings with the speakers and members of both the National Assembly and the Senate of Pakistan.

He will also sit down with senior political officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional developments.

Qalibaf is also slated to visit the major cultural and economic centers of Lahore and Karachi, where he plans to meet with cultural and religious figures as well as Pakistani businessmen and traders.

Members of Iran’s Parliament, including representatives from the Iran–Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group, will accompany the Speaker.

Pakistan, Iran's most populous neighbor, has seen its bilateral trade with Iran exceed $3 billion. Both countries aim to increase this trade volume to $10 billion through targeted planning and the removal of existing obstacles.

In late October, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said relations between Tehran and Islamabad have the potential to move beyond current cooperation and be elevated to the level of a lasting strategic partnership.

Speaking in Tehran in a meeting with Pakistan’s Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Ali Larijani underlined the geopolitical importance of both countries in regional equations.

Also in a phone conversation in mid-October, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Ishaq Dar discussed significant regional and international developments.

The top diplomats emphasized the importance of developing active diplomacy, exchanging information, and boosting coordination to promote peace and stability in the region.