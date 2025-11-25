Pakistan pledges diplomatic backing for Iran during top security official’s visit to Islamabad

TEHRAN – Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari, in a meeting with Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, reaffirmed his country’s solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran against the aggression of the Israeli regime.

He emphasized support for the Iranian people’s resistance and stated that Islamabad is committed to providing continuous diplomatic and political backing to Tehran.

According to the Pakistani Presidency’s Public Relations Office, Zardari met with Larijani and his delegation in Islamabad on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Deputy Foreign Minister Amina Baloch, and Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari, former Senate Chairman and Secretary-General of the Pakistan People’s Party.

Zardari welcomed Larijani and his delegation and congratulated him on assuming his role as Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council. Recalling his recent meeting with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian in Islamabad, he noted that ongoing exchanges between Islamabad and Tehran reflect positive developments in bilateral relations.

The Pakistani president expressed gratitude to Iranian officials for their solidarity following Pakistan’s recent floods, including humanitarian aid provided by the Iranian Red Crescent. He stressed that cooperation between neighboring countries is both essential and mutually beneficial.

Zardari highlighted the deep historical, cultural, and religious ties between Iran and Pakistan. He also thanked Iran for its continued support of diplomatic efforts during the recent Pakistan-India conflict and reiterated Pakistan’s political and diplomatic support for Iran in response to Israeli aggression.

Praising Iran’s resilience during the 12-day conflict, Zardari said, “The leadership demonstrated by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution is admirable.” He also commended Iran’s principled support for the people of Palestine.

Zardari expressed Pakistan’s readiness to strengthen bilateral trade with Iran. He emphasized that improving rail connectivity between the two countries should be a priority to support commerce and tourism, noting that enhanced links would make trade easier for businesses and travelers, particularly pilgrims, and deepen economic cooperation.

Addressing the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline, he highlighted Pakistan’s growing energy needs and stressed the importance of a mutually practical solution. He welcomed recent technical negotiations in Islamabad and expressed anticipation for continued talks in Tehran.

In a statement, the Pakistani presidency noted that Zardari asked Larijani to convey his warmest regards to Iran’s Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. Larijani conveyed the greetings of the Leader and President Pezeshkian to President Zardari.

Larijani thanked Pakistan for its diplomatic and moral support during the 12-day Israeli-imposed conflict. He also praised the courage and effectiveness of Pakistan’s armed forces, saying, “Pakistan’s victory is our victory.”

Zardari noted that following the Iranian president’s visit to Pakistan, several directives have been issued for preferential access to Pakistani products in Iran, paving the way toward achieving the $10 billion bilateral trade goal. The meeting also covered regional and international developments, as well as security cooperation and counter-terrorism efforts.

Strategic relations, economic discussed during talks

Larijani also met with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, to discuss elevating bilateral relations to a strategic level. Upon arrival, Larijani and his delegation were warmly received by Ishaq Dar.

Larijani emphasized that Iran-Pakistan ties should be strengthened to their full potential, with economic cooperation capable of far exceeding current levels. He called for removing barriers and facilitating trade, noting that the $10 billion bilateral trade target is achievable.

The Pakistani foreign minister congratulated Larijani on his appointment and highlighted the importance of “brotherly relations” between the two countries, referencing his recent meetings with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and other high-level discussions.

Both sides stressed the need for practical initiatives, broad coordination, and coherent cooperation within the Islamic world to manage regional crises, particularly in countering threats from Israel. Palestine was identified as a central focus of cooperation, with both countries emphasizing unity and joint efforts to support the Palestinian people.

Speaking to reporters, Larijani said, “We discussed bilateral relations, progress in the economic field, and ways to strengthen cooperation, alongside regional issues. Our Pakistani counterparts also shared their perspective on international developments.”

On his arrival in Islamabad, Larijani described Pakistan as “an important regional country with a privileged position in terms of regional security influence.” He highlighted the “deep and historical” ties between the two nations, noting that cooperation across various fields can contribute to regional peace and stability.

During his two-day visit, Larijani is scheduled to meet with senior political and military officials to deepen bilateral cooperation, focusing on regional security, border management, counter-terrorism, trade, and broader issues affecting the Islamic world.

Before traveling to Pakistan, Larijani posted on X that he was visiting “our friendly and brotherly country in the region,” acknowledging Pakistan’s support during the June US-Israeli aggression against Iran. He recalled, “During the 12-day war by the Zionist regime and the United States against Iran, the Pakistani nation stood by the Iranian people.”

Larijani emphasized the geopolitical significance of both countries in regional affairs and stressed the need for tangible, coordinated, and comprehensive action among Muslim nations. He also highlighted the importance of enhancing security, defense, political, and especially economic cooperation.

Both countries have committed to raising bilateral trade from over $3 billion to $10 billion by removing barriers and implementing targeted plans.