Araghchi says Tehran ready to help ease Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has expressed Tehran’s readiness to help de-escalate growing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan following recent deadly border clashes.

In a telephone conversation on Sunday with his Pakistani counterpart, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Araghchi discussed bilateral ties as well as the latest regional and international developments.

Expressing concern over the recent fighting along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, Araghchi stressed the importance of sustained dialogue between the two neighboring countries. He said regional powers should also play a constructive role in helping the sides resolve disputes peacefully and prevent further escalation.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is prepared to provide any form of assistance to help reduce tensions and promote dialogue between Islamabad and Kabul,” Araghchi said.

The remarks came after a series of violent border confrontations last month left dozens dead in the most serious fighting since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in 2021.

Pakistan and Afghanistan signed a temporary ceasefire in Doha on October 19 during the first round of peace talks mediated by Qatar and Turkey. However, the second round of negotiations in Istanbul ended without progress toward a long-term settlement.

A third round of talks resumed in Istanbul on Thursday but quickly collapsed the following day. Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif later told Geo News that the discussions were “over” and that the Pakistani delegation had “no plan for any future meetings.”

During the call, Araghchi also highlighted the deep-rooted friendship and cooperation between Iran and Pakistan, reaffirming Tehran’s commitment to strengthening ties in all fields.

For his part, Ishaq Dar briefed Araghchi on the latest developments in the Pakistan-Afghanistan talks and emphasized the importance of maintaining regional peace and stability.

Pakistan, Iran's most populous neighbor, has seen its bilateral trade with Iran exceed $3 billion. Both countries aim to increase this trade volume to $10 billion through targeted planning and the removal of existing obstacles.