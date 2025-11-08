Qalibaf’s Pakistan visit seals push for stronger economic, security cooperation

TEHRAN – The three days Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf spent in Pakistan this week appear to be the latest step in the two countries’ push for closer and stronger bilateral ties.

Qalibaf met with top political and military officials during his visit. Abolfazl Amouei, the Parliament Speaker’s special assistant for international affairs and the main planner of the visit, stated that all meetings were positive and encouraging.

“Dr. Qalibaf traveled to Pakistan at the official invitation of the Speaker of the Pakistani Parliament and received an unprecedented level of welcome. The strategic goal of the visit was to utilize the close relationship between the two countries for better economic, military, cultural, and security cooperation,” Amouei explained.

Iran and Pakistan have maintained cordial ties since the latter gained independence in 1947. Even before that, the two nations lived side by side for centuries, developing close cultural, religious, and historical affinities.

“When two countries with brotherly ties communicate with each other, the outcome will always be beneficial for both sides. During our visit, we clearly felt the deep connection and friendship that exists between the two peoples,” the assistant added.

A recent barter agreement between Iran and Pakistan was an important topic of discussion during Qalibaf’s meetings. Pakistan possesses valuable products for Iran, such as rice, corn, and meat, and Iran, in return, can provide crucial products that Pakistan needs. “We want the volume of bilateral trade to triple. That is one of our biggest goals,” Amouei said. “However, to facilitate this, we need to address security issues more strongly.”

Iran and Pakistan share a border spanning over 900 kilometers. Straddling that border are terrorist groups funded and trained by foreign powers, including Israel. The two countries have previously signed important security agreements to tackle cross-border terrorism but have yet to fully eradicate these groups.

“Pakistani officials are also eager to rapidly develop relations and remove existing obstacles. Dr. Qalibaf promised to personally follow up on removing certain barriers in the Iran-Pakistan relationship in the coming weeks.”

During a meeting with Pakistan Army Commander Asim Munir, Qalibaf addressed important details regarding defense and security issues. Some Pakistani media outlets even suggested Iran has shown willingness to join the strategic defense pact Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed back in September.

The U.S.-Israeli war against Iran in June was also frequently discussed during the visit. Pakistanis hailed Iran for its victory and expressed support for the country. Pakistan was the first and most vocal nation to condemn the aggression against Iran during the 12 days it lasted.

In a meeting with Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly, Qalibaf emphasized that, given their numerous shared interests, Iran and Pakistan can cooperate to confront the expansionist ambitions of Israel and its Western backers.

When Israel attacked Iran, Pakistan’s parliament passed a resolution condemning the assaults. Qalibaf said the move reflected the depth of friendly relations between the people of Iran and Pakistan.