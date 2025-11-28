Iran beat Palestine in AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 qualifier

TEHRAN - Iran came from behind to defeat Palestine 3-1 in their AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Qualifiers Group D tie on Friday.

Iran were inches away from taking the lead in the 19th minute after Palestine goalkeeper Hamza Sobhieh and Mustafa Alkabra got in each other's way, allowing Jafar Asadi to nod towards goal but Talal Ahmed was in position to clear off the line.

Palestine struck the opener after a surging run from Jamal Obaid in the 43rd minute - which was initially stopped by Mohammadtaha Kaviani - but the clearance went straight to Adam Kafafi, who found the bottom corner past Bardiya Dorri.

It took Iran only four minutes after the restart to pull level as Asadi latched on to a pass behind full-back Alkabra and picked his spot with a precise low curler beyond Sobhieh's outstretched hand, the-afc.com reported.

The Central Asian side struck again in the 68th minute thanks to a brilliant Abbas Rafie surging run before releasing Asadi into space to bend the ball into the far corner.

The comeback was sealed four minutes later when Mahan Beheshti skipped away from three markers to dash into the box and pick out the bottom corner.

Iran will play hosts India on Sunday and will advance to the final tournament with a draw.