Iran victorious over Iraq at FIBA World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Iraq 86-71 at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers at the Nouhad Nawfal Sports Complex in Beirut, Lebanon on Sunday.

After their record shooting spree in the opening game, Iran may have imagined another lopsided encounter against Iraq. They did end up making a lot of threes again (13 three-pointers made) but Iraq coach Mazen Trakh's men had entirely different ideas. Matching Iran shot for shot, Iraq showed tremendous fighting spirit in the first half, before losing 86-71.

While a typically balanced Iran had multiple scorers stepping up, in this second go-around, Iraq too found heroes beyond point guard Ramon Galloway.

Late in the first quarter, Iraq nosed ahead, 19-18, thanks to an Abdullah Alibraheemi breakaway dunk, and it looked like we had a close one on our hands.

But seconds later, on yet another transition play, Alibraheemi suffered an injury and would not return.

Iraq continued battling on through Galloway and center Ihab Al-Zuhairi, even leading momentarily midway through the second quarter. Post half-time, though, Team Melli began breaking the game open, leading 61-50 going into the final frame.

Iran took the chance to rest Asia Cup 2025 All-Star Five point guard Sina Vahedi for this game. The fourth quarter would see another young Iranian rising star in 23-year-old Piter Girgoorian stepping up, finishing with a game-high 21 points.

Another rising youngster, Mahdi Jafari also had an impressive game for Iran with 9 points and 9 assists.