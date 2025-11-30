Economic storm ahead for U.S. Congress

TEHRAN - U.S. President Donald Trump is facing a new wave of negative economic polls, indicating that a significant portion of voters are dissatisfied with his administration’s handling of financial and livelihood issues. This growing dissatisfaction, reflected increasingly in public data, could directly impact his political standing, especially ahead of the November 2026 midterm elections.

Trump’s return to the White House in 2024 began with promises of restoring economic prosperity, but global challenges and domestic pressures have presented citizens with a different economic reality. The undeniable fact is that Trump has largely failed in implementing his trade-tariff wars, which has negatively affected domestic economic indicators across the United States.

Recent polls show that voters prioritize the economy, making it the administration’s main vulnerability. According to a new YouGov and CBS News survey—one of the most reputable polls of the period—the economy is now the most important factor in evaluating Trump’s performance. Significantly, 77% believe that Trump is “not doing enough” to combat inflation and improve the overall economy, reflecting a perceived failure in economic policy implementation. Furthermore, 64% of respondents generally disapprove of Trump’s economic policies—the lowest approval rating during his second term to date—highlighting a stark gap with his supporters’ initial expectations.

The survey, conducted between November 19–21, 2025, relates directly to everyday life, indicating that policy effects on household budgets are tangible. According to the study, 65% of people believe current Trump policies—including full implementation of new tariffs and domestic subsidies—have led to higher food prices. Meanwhile, the White House argues that prices are stabilizing and that rising rates are driven by global supply chain disruptions caused by geopolitical developments.

Concerns are not limited to inflation. Only 32% of citizens rate the overall national economy as “good,” down from 38% at the start of his second term in January 2025. A key factor reflected in these statistics is the Federal Reserve’s high interest rates, which remain elevated to control inflation despite government pressure.

In response, the White House has sought to take a defensive stance, emphasizing ongoing challenges and the economic legacy of the previous administration. White House spokesperson Kush Desai told Newsweek: “Overcoming Joe Biden’s economic disaster from day one has been President Trump’s top priority. He inherited runaway inflation and weak infrastructure from the prior administration. We are implementing structural reforms. The administration continues to pursue policies to reduce inflation and increase real wages, ensuring the best is yet to come in his second term.”

The White House also highlighted domestic energy investments aimed at reducing reliance on fuel imports, though economic analysts warn that their impact on final gas and fuel prices will not be significant before the 2026 elections. However, current polls do not confirm this claim.

The economy has always been a decisive factor in U.S. presidential and midterm elections. While Trump pledged to curb inflation during his campaign, his protective policies and trade tariffs on major partners like China and the EU have faced serious economic and commercial criticism.

The significance of these statistics will become evident in the November 2026 midterms, where Republicans hold a slim House majority. Any erosion in support could jeopardize the party’s legislative agenda. A decline in Trump’s popularity could lead to voter losses in key districts and potentially cost the GOP control of both chambers. Meanwhile, Democrats are likely to leverage these numbers as a central campaign tool, focusing on income inequality and the administration’s inability to control living costs. Their messaging will likely center on “an economy for ordinary people, not just big corporations.”

Dr. Mahdi Zolfaghari serves as an Associate Professor in the Department of Asian Studies at Allameh Tabataba’i University