Iran’s "My Daughter’s Hair" shares top honor at Indian festival 

TEHRAN- The 56th International Film Festival of India- IFFI 2025, concluded Friday in Goa, celebrated a diverse array of cinematic excellence from around the globe.

Among the highlights of this nine-day festival was the joint award for the Best Debut Feature Film Director, which was shared by Iranian filmmaker Hesam Farahmand for his debut feature "My Daughter’s Hair" and Estonian director Tõnis Pill for "Fränk."

Also known as “Raha,” the drama follows a struggling family in an unstable economy. Tohid and his wife and children have an average life. Until a very simple event shatters the story of their lives.

Tohid buys a second-hand laptop with money earned from selling his daughter’s hair, bringing temporary joy. However, a conflict soon emerges with a wealthy family over the laptop’s true ownership. As tensions rise, Tohid confronts harsh realities that reshape his life and his family’s future, forcing him to fight for what truly matters.

A production of 2025, the film delves into the hidden struggles of everyday people. Inspired by real experiences, the director has sought to create authentic characters navigating a world where justice is uncertain, and choices shape destiny. The film combines poetic visuals with social realism, offering a story that resonates beyond borders.

The cast includes Shahab Hosseini, Ghazal Shakeri, Zoha Esmailifar, Arman Mirzaee, Hadi Eftekharzadeh, Mohammad Reza Samian, and Mahni Mehrpour.

Moreover, the prestigious Golden Peacock for Best Film was awarded to “Skin of Youth” from Vietnam, directed by Ash Mayfair, while the Silver Peacock for Best Actor went to Ubaimar Rios for his role in “A Poet”, while Zara Sofija Ostan received the Best Actress award.

Indian director Santosh Dawakhare earned the Silver Peacock for Best Director for the film “Gondhal” and the ICFT–UNESCO Gandhi Medal was awarded to the Norwegian film “Safe House” for its compelling portrayal of human morality and conflict. The Special Jury Award was presented to Akinola Davis Jr. for “My Father’s Shadow”.

In the Indian Panorama section, 25 feature films, 20 non-feature films, and five debut works showcased India’s rich cinematic landscape. Karan Singh Tyagi was honored as Best Debut Director for “Kesari Chapter 2”. Additionally, the OTT category was introduced for the first time at IFFI 2025, with “Bandish Bandits” Season 2 receiving the award for Best Web Series.

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is a premier cinematic event in South Asia and the only festival in the region accredited by the International Federation of Film Producers’ Associations (FIAPF) in the Competitive Feature Films category among the 44th international festivals. Established in 1952, IFFI has a rich history of showcasing exceptional films from around the globe. Its mission is to serve as a unique platform for ambitious filmmakers, cineastes, and industry professionals to access and celebrate outstanding international cinema.

IFFI’s International Cinema section features a diverse selection of films that are culturally rich and aesthetically compelling from various parts of the world. The festival continues to uphold its esteemed reputation by dedicatedly promoting the art of filmmaking through the screening of internationally acclaimed films, carefully curated and shortlisted by distinguished members of the film industry.

