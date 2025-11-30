GOA, India - The Western narrative insists that Russia launched an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. This story, repeated endlessly by the Atlantic establishment, conveniently deletes the political timeline that made war inevitable.

NATO’s eastward march for 30 years—right up to Russia’s border—created a security nightmare no major power would tolerate. The United States certainly would not. Russia responded not out of imperial hunger but from accumulated strategic anxiety the West arrogantly dismissed.

Europe miscalculated spectacularly. EU leaders believed they could break Russia economically with sanctions, collapse its financial core, and claim a geopolitical triumph. Instead, Russia adapted, diversified, and exposed Europe’s fragility—an energy crisis, political fragmentation, and the unsettling truth that Brussels cannot think independently of Washington.

These are the same ex-colonial powers still addicted to telling the world how to behave, yet incapable of introspection.

And at the center of this tragedy stands Volodymyr Zelensky, the entertainer-turned-wartime figurehead manufactured by Western PR machinery. His domestic mandate long expired, corruption scandals deepen by the week, and Ukraine’s political institutions have buckled. Yet the EU shields him because admitting their miscalculation would be politically suicidal. Zionistically invested in his myth, Europe and Zelensky now operate hand in glove, each sustaining the other while Ukraine collapses beneath them.

Modi’s seven-hour whirlwind visit to Ukraine only added to the theater—a token performance meant for Western approval, not Ukrainian relief. It brought no strategy, no shift, and no diplomacy. Just optics.

Even Donald Trump’s crude claim that he could end the war in 24 hours—mocked as unserious—inadvertently revealed a truth: the war could have been ended early through genuine diplomacy. But NATO whispered fantasies of membership into Kyiv’s ear, Washington offered weapons in place of solutions, and the EU fed illusions of victory.

Biden’s foreign policy establishment mistook moral lectures for strategy, prolonging a conflict Ukraine was never equipped to win.

Today, Ukraine is cornered. It has lost roughly 20 percent of its territory and entire industrial zones and faces trillions in economic destruction. Millions have fled. Tens of thousands lie dead. Ukraine is broken—not only by Russian firepower, but also by EU ego, American confusion, and a NATO machine that keeps manufacturing wars it later pretends to mourn.

And this pattern is not new. NATO dismantled Yugoslavia, humiliating a historic civilization under the banner of humanitarian intervention. It devastated Afghanistan for two decades before walking away in disgrace. It shattered Libya—once Africa’s most prosperous nation—leaving chaos and open-air slave markets. This is NATO’s record: moralizing first, bombing next, and denying responsibility always.

If the Warsaw Pact was dismantled in 1991, what moral or strategic justification allows NATO to live on in 2025? Its purpose is no longer defense—it is projection. While the Warsaw Pact vanished, NATO metastasized, spreading bases, missile systems, military infrastructure, and ideological influence across regions it has no natural right to shape.

NATO’s expansion since 1995 destroyed the possibility of post-Cold War peace. Clinton wrecked the order; the 2008 Bucharest Summit lit the fuse by promising Ukraine and Georgia membership. Even Angela Merkel—not known for geopolitical daring—recognized the madness: Ukraine’s entry into NATO would be existentially destabilizing. Her warning stands as one of the few honest moments in an era of Western recklessness.

The West’s sabotage of the Minsk agreements sealed Ukraine’s fate. Minsk was treated not as a path to peace but as a stalling device to arm Kyiv. History will record this as one of the crudest acts of bad faith in European diplomacy.

Today, Ukraine is the tragic victim of NATO’s obsession with encircling Russia and the West’s refusal to accept a multipolar world. The remedy is radical but obvious: no NATO for Ukraine—and ultimately, no NATO at all.

Guarantees outside NATO are the only sustainable way forward. What Europe needs is a new pan-European security pact, including Russia and Ukraine, rooted in arms control, force reductions, demilitarization, and mutual guarantees.

The OSCE once hinted at such a mission; it must be revived and strengthened. Europe will never achieve autonomy until it emancipates itself from NATO’s shadow. Peace will never be possible while a Cold War institution dictates 21st-century geopolitics.

The world is no longer unipolar. Colonial contracts drafted in Washington and Brussels no longer hold legitimacy. BRICS, Russia, and the Global South insist on a world where the West is one voice among many—not the imperial conductor of global affairs. Europe will either accept this or become strategically irrelevant.

And yes, reparations must be part of the discussion. Europe pushed Ukraine into a war it could never win, fed illusions of NATO protection, financed fantasies of military victory, and prolonged a catastrophe borne solely by Ukrainians. Accountability demands that the EU help rebuild the country it helped sacrifice.

A new world order must rise—one not built on NATO’s militarism or American exceptionalism but on human dignity, genuine sovereignty, and cooperation. Lennon’s dream is no longer a song lyric. In a world drifting toward perpetual war, it is the only political imagination capable of saving us.

“You may say I’m a dreamer,

But I’m not the only one.

I hope someday you’ll join us.

And the world will live as one.”

- John Lennon -

(Ranjan Solomon is a writer on peace, geopolitics, and the collapse of Western hegemony.)