Ukraine’s Energy Ministry: Over 600,000 without electricity after Russia’s overnight strike 

Russia has launched its largest barrage of drones and missiles in a month across Ukraine, killing at least three people, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday, CNN reported.

In total, Moscow launched around 36 missiles and almost 600 drones at Ukraine on Friday night into Saturday, Zelensky said. Large parts of the capital, Kyiv, are without power.

“The main targets of the attack were energy infrastructure and civilian facilities, with extensive damage and fires in residential buildings. We currently have reports of dozens injured and three killed.”

Ukraine’s energy ministry said Russian attacks overnight left more than 600,000 people without power.

“As a result of the attack, more than 500,000 consumers in Kyiv, more than 100,000 in the Kyiv region and almost 8,000 in the Kharkiv region were left without electricity in the morning,” the ministry said.

The attack comes with a US team expected to visit Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin next week on the Trump administration’s plan for peace.