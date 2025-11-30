Iran’s Golshadnezhad wins gold at 2025 World Karate Championships

TEHRAN – Iran’s Atousa Golshadnezhad defeated China’s Gong Li 4-2 in the final match of the Female Kumite -61kg to win a gold medal at the 2025 World Karate Championships on Sunday.

Assel Kanay of Kazakhstan and Tunisian Wafa Mahjoub won two bronze medals.

Iran’s Sara Bahmanyar had won a bronze medal in the Female Kumite −50 kg earlier in the day.

The competition takes place in Cairo, Egypt from Nov. 27 to 30.