Iran’s Abazari takes silver at 2025 World Karate Championships
December 1, 2025 - 12:45
TEHRAN – Saleh Abazari of Iran seized a silver medal at the 2025 World Karate Championships Sunday night.
He lost to Italian Matteo Avanzini at the Male Kumite +84 kg final by Hantei after a 2-2 draw.
Sanad Sufyani of Saudi Arabia and Ivan Kudzinau of World Karate Federation won two bronze medals.
Iranian karate team won a gold, a silver and a bronze in the event and finished in second place.
Atousa Golshadnezhad had defeated China’s Gong Li 4-2 in the final match of the Female Kumite -61kg earlier in the day.
Sara Bahmanyar also won a bronze medal in the Female Kumite −50 kg.
Egypt claimed the title with three gold medals and one bronze.
The competition was held from Nov. 27 to 30 in Cairo, Egypt.
