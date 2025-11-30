Bahmanyar takes bronze at 2025 World Karate Championships

TEHRAN – Iran’s Sara Bahmanyar won a bronze medal at the 2025 World Karate Championships on Sunday.

Bahmanyar defeated Ecuador’s Lili Alvarado 3-0 in the bronze medal match of the Female Kumite −50 kg.

Gulshan Alimardanova of Uzbekistan defeated her American rival Shahmalarani Chandran in the gold medal match.

Iran’s Atousa Golshadnezhad will face China’s Gong Li in the final match of the Female Kumite -61kg later in the day.

The competition takes place in Cairo, Egypt from Nov. 27 to 30.