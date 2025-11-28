Iran rout Iraq at FIBA World Cup 2027 Asian qualifier
November 28, 2025 - 11:39
TEHRAN - Iran made sure to make a lasting first impression in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers by raining 19 three-pointers in their opening game against Iraq to win 94-68.
Iran's three-pointers made totals for the 3rd most made by a team in a single game of the Asian Qualifiers. This would also be the most three-pointers made by a West Asian team.
It was not a one-man display of sharpshooting either as both Matin Aghajanpour and Behnam Yakhchali both dropped 5 triples each. Sina Vahedi and Arman Zangeneh then both added 3 three-pointers from their end.
They were just one more three-pointer short of being just the 7th team ever in the World Cup Qualifiers to make 20 three-pointers.
Leave a Comment