Iran lifts export restrictions on handmade backgammon boards

TEHRAN – Iranian authorities have lifted export restrictions on handmade backgammon boards, a move officials say will open new international markets, strengthen craft-based employment, and support the country’s traditional artisans.

According to the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, the decision follows months of coordinated efforts by the ministry’s Deputy for Handicrafts and Traditional Arts. After extensive consultations with the Trade Promotion Organization, the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, and other relevant bodies, the product is now cleared for export without limitations.

Maryam Jalali-Dehkordi, Deputy for Handicrafts and Traditional Arts, said the decision marks an important achievement for Iranian artisans. “With continuous follow-ups and broad coordination with involved agencies, the export of the valuable ‘backgammon board,’ one of the authentic symbols of Iranian handicrafts, has officially been allowed,” Jalali-Dehkordi announced.

She emphasized that the move aligns with the government’s broader strategies to remove export barriers, facilitate foreign trade, and provide comprehensive support for craftspeople and producers. “We hope that with full implementation of this circular by customs offices and commercial departments across the country, we will witness a significant leap in backgammon exports, stronger sustainable employment in workshops, and a greater share for Iranian handicrafts in global markets,” she added.

In previous years, the export of backgammon boards from Iran faced some restrictions, limiting access to international buyers and reducing potential revenue for artisans skilled in wood inlay, carving, and traditional design.

Backgammon — a game of strategy and chance played by racing counters across a board with the roll of two dice — enjoys global popularity, having surged in the late 20th century. Its deep historical roots in Iran have long been a point of cultural pride.

In 2023, archaeologists uncovered an ancient backgammon dice made of bone in the foothills of Motla-Kuh in northern Iran’s Gilan Province. According to provincial tourism officials, the artifact was found during excavations in Amlesh County and represents the first discovery of its kind in the region — further evidence of the game’s longstanding presence in Iranian history.

