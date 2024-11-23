Iran condemns UK, US ‘hypocrisy’ in blaming others for regional instability

TEHRAN – Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeed Iravani has dismissed U.S. and UK accusations of Iranian involvement in “regional destabilization” and the Ukraine conflict as unfounded.

In a letter to the UN Security Council's rotating president, Barbara Woodward, Iravani rejected the allegations made during a November 18th Security Council meeting.

“At this meeting, the U.S. representative, in collaboration with the Israeli regime, made an unconvincing effort to shift blame for their shared involvement in Israel's ongoing violent actions in Gaza and its war crimes in Lebanon by alleging that Iran is destabilizing the region to further its political interests. These claims against the Islamic Republic of Iran are firmly rejected,” his letter read.

Iravani directly accused the U.S. and UK of hypocrisy, citing their unwavering support for Israel as the primary driver of regional instability and a direct contravention of the Security Council's mandate to maintain international peace and security.

The diplomat emphasized Iran's consistent and unchanged position on the Ukraine conflict and further asserted that the U.S., through its support of Israel, bears direct responsibility for civilian casualties and destruction in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon, enabled by U.S.-made weapons and the protection afforded by U.S. vetoes in the Security Council.

“It is an indisputable reality that the loss of civilian lives, along with the destruction of infrastructure in Gaza and Lebanon, is occurring with American-made weapons and under the protection of the U.S. vetoes on ceasefire resolutions in the Security Council, which have shielded the Israeli regime from accountability,” the Iranian ambassador noted.

He concluded by stating that the U.S. and UK cannot evade accountability for their role in perpetuating these conflicts.

“The United States and Britain cannot evade accountability while facilitating the actions of the Israeli regime. Their unwavering support for Israel perpetuates ongoing conflicts and undermines the Security Council’s efforts to uphold international peace and security.”



