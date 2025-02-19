At UN, Iran slams 'colonial' US plan to displace Palestinians from Gaza

TEHRAN – Iran's permanent ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, has strongly condemned a US plan to forcibly displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, calling it a blatant violation of international law and human rights.

Speaking at a UN Security Council debate in New York on Tuesday, Iravani rejected the notion that Gaza could be taken from Palestinians, emphasizing the region's rightful status as Palestinian land. He criticized the Security Council for not being able to resolve conflicts effectively, citing the need for reform to make it more democratic and representative of global power shifts, particularly those affecting the Global South.

The Iranian diplomat further accused the United States of using its veto power to protect Israel from accountability for its actions against Palestinians. "The US consistently shields Israel from facing consequences for its violations of international law, including its crimes against Palestinians and acts of aggression against other nations," he said.

Iravani also condemned the US for pushing a "colonial" plan to displace Palestinians, a move he called an "assault on fundamental human rights." He called on the US and its Western allies to be held accountable for the suffering and destruction caused by their unilateral coercive measures.

The plan, which US President Donald Trump discussed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this month, proposes taking control of Gaza, potentially with US military involvement, to transform the region into a "Riviera of the Middle East." Trump's suggestion that displaced Palestinians be resettled elsewhere has been met with widespread criticism from human rights groups, activists, and even some of the US’s allies.

The US has sent billions in military aid to Israel during the ongoing Gaza conflict, which began in October 2023. The violence has resulted in the deaths of over 48,000 Palestinians, with more than 111,000 others wounded, according to the latest reports from the Israeli Ministry of Military Affairs.