Death toll in Gaza surpasses 68,000 as Israel continues attacks after ceasefire

The Palestinian death toll in Gaza has reached a grim new milestone, surpassing 68,000 lives lost, as a fragile ceasefire is marred by continued violence.

The Gaza Ministry of Health announced that 68,116 people have been killed and 170,200 injured since the conflict began in October 2023.

In its Saturday statement, the Ministry added that in just the past 48 hours, hospitals in Gaza received 29 martyrs—23 bodies recovered from the rubble, two who died of their wounds, and four killed in direct strikes—along with 21 injured.

Officials noted that at least 11 more victims remain buried beneath the ruins of the Abu Shaaban massacre, their deaths not yet included in the official count.

Since the October 11 ceasefire, at least 27 Palestinians have been killed and 143 wounded, underscoring the collapse of promised calm.