Palestinian Islamic Jihad rejects Israel’s allegation of planned attack as ‘slander’

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad has rejected an allegation by the Israeli army that it was planning an attack as a “false claim and slander,” Al Jazeera reported Sunday.

Israel carried out an air strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza on Saturday, saying it had targeted a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) who was planning to carry out an attack on Israeli soldiers.

In a statement, the PIJ said the Israeli army’s “claim that Al-Quds Brigades cadres in Nuseirat were preparing yesterday for imminent action is a pure false claim and fabrication through which the occupation seeks to justify its aggression and violation of the ceasefire.”

The PIJ called on the countries mediating the ceasefire to “compel” Israel to stop attacking Gaza. Israel has repeatedly carried out attacks across the territory since the ceasefire came into effect three weeks ago.