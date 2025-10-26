Hamas will disarm if Israeli occupation ends: Al-Hayya

In an interview with Al Jazeera on Sunday, Hamas Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya framed his movement’s concessions as contingent on an end to Israeli occupation, insisting “if the occupation ends, these weapons will be handed over to the state.”

He said the fate of arms remains under discussion with other factions and mediators, signaling conditional flexibility.

Al-Hayya said Hamas has “no objection” to transferring Gaza’s civilian administration to any national Palestinian body and pushed for nationwide elections as a route to unity, positioning the group as willing to step back from governance while resisting occupation.

On the humanitarian front, the Hamas official blasted Israeli restrictions, saying bluntly, “Gaza needs 6,000 aid trucks a day, not just 600,” and urged mediators to force full corridors as relief remains woefully inadequate.

He also confirmed teams will enter new areas to search for some captives’ remains and said Hamas accepts U.N. forces to monitor the ceasefire and borders — moves he presented as practical, not conciliatory.