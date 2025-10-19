Deadly Israeli attacks threaten Gaza truce 

TEHRAN – The Israeli occupation regime commits further violations of the Gaza truce agreement, killing civilians and shutting down the Rafah border crossing.

The occupation regime’s warplanes have carried out fresh attacks in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, and elsewhere, including Jabalia in the north, which killed at least two Palestinians and injured many others.

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, occupation forces have violated the truce agreement at least 47 times since it went into force on October 11.

An incident has also been reported in Rafah between the resistance and Palestinian militias that have been serving the interests of Israeli military intelligence amid the Gaza genocide. These militias remain under the protection of the Israeli military. Experts have said there is a strong possibility that occupation forces have clashed with the Palestinian resistance to protect Israeli regime-backed militias.

At least four Israeli-backed militia groups continue to operate inside parts of Gaza still under occupation by the regime. Israeli invaders have been facilitating the supply of weapons, vehicles, money, and food to the most influential of these militias, which reportedly belong to a former Daesh member, Yasser Abu Shabab, based in Gaza’s far south.

According to analysts, Israel is trying to stir unrest and violence among Palestinians in Gaza. Hamas says it is trying to restore order.

The occupation regime also announced that the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will remain closed “until further notice”. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office added that reopening the crossing will be considered depending on Hamas’s actions on the return of the bodies of captives.

Blocking the entry of essential machinery needed to recover the bodies of Palestinians and Israeli captives killed and buried under the rubble in Israeli airstrikes would, ironically, delay the return of the captives’ bodies that the occupation authorities publicly claim to be seeking.

Preventing the entry of much-needed humanitarian aid trucks waiting on the Egyptian side of the border, which was expected to “surge” under the ceasefire agreement, is another major violation of the Gaza truce.

In response, Hamas issued a statement condemning Netanyahu’s decision, calling it “a blatant breach of the ceasefire agreement and a denial of the commitments made to mediators and guarantor states.”

Hamas has warned that the continued closure of the crossing, blocking the evacuation of the wounded and sick, restricting the movement of civilians, and preventing the entry of essential equipment for locating those missing under the rubble or identifying bodies would delay the recovery and handover operations of Israeli captives.

This puts the entire truce under a delicate state of affairs, which the Palestinian resistance forces may respond to with a return to operations against Israeli infantry.

A senior Hamas official, Izzat al-Risheq, has said that the Palestinian resistance group “reaffirms its commitment to the ceasefire agreement and emphasizes that the Zionist occupation is the party continuing to violate the agreement and fabricate baseless pretexts to justify its crimes.”

“Netanyahu’s attempts to evade and disavow his commitments come under pressure from his extremist terrorist coalition, in a bid to escape his responsibilities before the mediators and guarantors.”

Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, also reaffirmed that the resistance is committed to the agreement, saying it has “handed over all living captives and all the bodies it could reach.”

The movement added, “Some bodies (of Israeli captives) still require special equipment and major efforts to locate and retrieve, and we are working hard to close this file.”

The Gaza Ministry of Health released an update on the number of victims and recovered bodies from the ongoing genocide.

The ministry reported that eleven bodies remain trapped under the debris in a massacre committed by the occupation regime’s forces against a family in the Zeitoun area of northern Gaza.

It also confirmed that the overall death toll from genocidal war has risen to “68,159 martyrs and 170,203 injured since October 7, 2023.”

Since the ceasefire agreement on October 11, 2025, the ministry recorded “38 martyrs, 143 injured, and 404 bodies recovered.”



