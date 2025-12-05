‘Resounding failure’ for Israel: Tel-Aviv-backed gangster Abu Shabab killed

Yasser Abu Shabab, the Israel-backed smuggler and gang leader who commanded a Rafah-based militia of anti-Hamas fighters, was killed on Friday, The Cradle reported, citing Hebrew-language media.

The head of the so-called Popular Forces militia was shot in Rafah by “gunmen,” Israeli Army Radio and Channel 14 said.

Sources cited by the Times of Israel said he died of his wounds after being taken to a hospital in Israel following the clash. Haaretz cited a denial from Soroka Hospital, saying Abu Shabab died in Gaza.

“The hospital said that Abu Shabab did not make it there,” Haaretz reported.

Israel’s Channel 12 said Abu Shabab was killed in “internal tribal fighting.”

The Hamas-linked Radaa Force channel released an image of the gang leader with a caption reading “We told you; Israel will not protect you.”

Israel’s Channel 12 called his death a “resounding failure” resulting from Tel Aviv’s short-term policy of finding an alternative to Hamas in Gaza, adding that “ultimately, the militia collapsed and Hamas remained.”

Throughout the war, Abu Shabab and his gang were being armed and supported by Israel. His forces were behind the constant looting of humanitarian aid trucks, which Tel Aviv launched a campaign to pin on Hamas.

Abu Shabab’s militiamen also scouted for Israeli troops ahead of operations and repeatedly clashed with the resistance on behalf of Tel Aviv.

His group, dubbed the “Popular Forces,” is said to be the largest of the anti-Hamas militias currently operating in the strip.

Abu Shabab commanded around 2,000 fighters who are based in Rafah, which was destroyed and occupied by the Israeli army during the genocide.

Other Israeli-backed groups include the militia of Hossam al-Astal, a Palestinian Authority-linked (PA) Bedouin.