Israel strikes Rafah as ceasefire frays; Gaza civilians bear the cost

Israeli aircraft struck Rafah on Sunday in what Gaza authorities and independent observers called a breach of the fragile ceasefire that began earlier this month, rejecting Israel’s claim that the attack was a response to fire on its troops.

Witnesses reported explosions across the city’s south and east, where tens of thousands of displaced people are sheltering in overcrowded neighborhoods.

Gaza officials and critics say the strikes reflect a pattern of post-truce violations meant to pressure Gaza, intimidate civilians, and restrict aid rather than counter an imminent threat.

Humanitarian agencies warned renewed attacks in Rafah — already overwhelmed with displaced families — will deepen the crisis and imperil diplomacy aimed at preserving the pause.

Israeli outlets reported that an engineering vehicle was hit and soldiers came under sniper fire; some accounts cited troop injuries and unconfirmed casualties.

Israel convened senior security ministers as the exchanges escalated. Gaza sources, including Hamas, say the army used those incidents as a pretext to renew strikes while refusing to reopen the Rafah crossing — Gaza’s main route for aid and medical evacuations — which remains closed under Israeli control.



Israeli warplanes also conducted airstrikes on Jabalia, northern Gaza, killing two civilians, according to preliminary reports.

Local reporting alleged the strikes provided air cover for a militia led by Yasser Abu Shabab in eastern Rafah. His Popular Forces — accused by Hamas and others of collaborating with Israeli forces and seizing aid — operate in areas the ceasefire was meant to keep free of armed interference.

Rival groups and reported Israeli ties to some militias further endanger civilians near border areas.



Furthermore, the Israeli military is preparing for a "series of attacks" in Gaza, according to Israeli Channel 12, citing an official.

Hamas reaffirmed its commitment to the ceasefire while condemning the raids as fabricated pretexts for continued aggression. A statement accused Netanyahu’s coalition of pressuring him to shirk obligations to mediators and guarantors.

The political backdrop is stark: hardline Israeli ministers have demanded a resumption of full-scale operations, while international mediators warn that accusations — including U.S. statements about potential breaches — complicate efforts to consolidate the truce.

For civilians in Rafah, however, the reality is immediate: continued strikes, closed crossings, and eroded protections mean more deaths, more hunger, and less chance of recovery.

