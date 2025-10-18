Israel massacres Gaza family

TEHRAN – An Israeli massacre of around a dozen civilians in the Gaza Strip following a ceasefire agreement has been strongly denounced.

The Hamas resistance movement condemned the massacre carried out by Israeli occupation forces in the Zeitoun neighborhood of eastern Gaza, which killed eleven members of the Abu Shaaban family, including women and children.

Hamas said the attack reflects ongoing violations of the ceasefire agreement.

In a statement, the resistance movement underlined that Israeli forces directly targeted the Abu Shaaban family’s vehicle with a tank shell as they were checking on their home, killing eleven people, among them seven children and three women.

Hamas said this “horrific crime represents a blatant violation of all humanitarian values and international law and exposes Israel’s deliberate intent to target defenseless civilians without justification.”

The movement added that the massacre comes as part of the Israeli regime’s continuous breaches of the recently agreed ceasefire, noting that “the enemy continues its assaults and crimes against our people in clear violation of the commitments outlined in the agreement.”

Hamas emphasized that “the blood of our children and women remains a direct target of the Zionist killing machine,” adding that this attack is yet another entry in the Israeli occupation regime’s long record of massacres and violations, further confirming its aggressive intentions.

The movement called on U.S. President Donald Trump and international mediators “to take serious action to hold the Israeli occupation accountable for its violations and ensure respect for the ceasefire agreement and the protection of civilians.”

It also urged the international community and human rights organizations “to assume their responsibilities, pressure the occupation to stop its war crimes and acts of genocide against the Palestinian people, and prosecute its criminal leaders.”

In a separate statement, Hamas called on mediators to continue their efforts in ensuring full implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, particularly provisions related to the entry of sufficient humanitarian aid. The movement stressed the need to immediately form the Community Support Committee to begin managing Gaza’s affairs.

Hamas expressed appreciation for the mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey that helped achieve the ceasefire, and thanked all those who played an active role in stopping “a war of extermination” and in supporting Palestinian political, legal, and humanitarian positions.

The statement also praised countries and organizations that stood by the Palestinian people, highlighting “those who shed blood alongside our people in Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, and the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Likewise, Hamas commended activists who joined the Freedom Flotilla to break the Gaza blockade, as well as protesters around the world who demonstrated in solidarity with Gaza.

Finally, the movement extended its gratitude to media outlets that helped expose “the enemy’s crimes” and shed light on the ongoing massacres and ethnic cleansing faced by the Palestinian people.

