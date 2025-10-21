Iran presses UN for stronger global response to Israeli actions

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held a phone conversation to discuss recent regional developments, focusing on the ongoing crises in Gaza and Yemen.

According to Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Araghchi emphasized the international community’s responsibility to stop Israel’s continued violations of the Gaza ceasefire and to ensure the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave’s residents.

Addressing the situation in Yemen, Araghchi condemned Israeli attacks on the country and reaffirmed Iran’s readiness to work with the United Nations to promote stability in Yemen and strengthen regional security.

Guterres, in turn, praised Iran’s diplomatic efforts to support peace and stability in the region and underscored the importance of ongoing consultations to restore calm in Yemen and beyond.

Since the Gaza ceasefire took effect on October 10, at least 97 Palestinians have reportedly been killed and 230 injured, with total casualties from the conflict since October 2023 reaching more than 68,000 deaths and over 170,000 wounded, according to Gaza’s Government Media Office.

Senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya reaffirmed the group’s commitment to fully implement all terms of the Sharm el-Sheikh-brokered ceasefire, including the handover of remaining Israeli captives and the administration of Gaza to a Palestinian authority. He expressed confidence in the guarantees provided by mediators and friendly nations, amid concerns that Israel may renege on the agreement.

Reports from The New York Times indicate that several former Trump administration officials, including Vice President J.D. Vance, regional envoy Steve Witkoff, and advisor Jared Kushner, have voiced concern that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might abandon the deal, warning that the situation is “very delicate.” Trump himself reportedly dismissed Israeli claims of Hamas violations.

Observers note that Israel has previously violated similar agreements, including early-stage armistices and prisoner exchanges, while continuing aggressive military operations that have disproportionately impacted Palestinian civilians.

The conflict has also been compounded by Israeli airstrikes in Yemen, actions widely condemned as breaches of international law and the UN Charter.