IRGC unveils underground drone base

TEHRAN — Two missile and drone bases of the IRGC Air Force have been unveiled at the presence of Major General Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of the IRGC.

Media outlets reported on Saturday that these tunnel bases, built in the heart of the high mountains, house ground-to-ground missile systems with advanced equipment, as well as offensive drones penetrating the enemy's radar and defense networks.

This is the first time that the IRGC Air Force has unveiled an underground unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) base.

The presence of UAVs with a range of 2,000 km, launch platforms for two-pilot missiles, multi-aircraft launch platforms for the accuracy and quality of the combination of these systems, which was recently demonstrated in the Great Prophet 17 exercise, shows the amazing effectiveness of these bases in defense areas and protecting the security of Iran against any threat.

At the unveiling ceremony, General Salami praised efforts by the IRGC Air Force to advance the defense strategy of Iran.

“We were once empty-handed and fought, but today we have the same faith, we have the same Leader and commander, we have the same nation and ideals, but by the grace of God, our hands are full,” he noted.

General Salami described the manifestation of real power in missiles, UAVs, defense, airplanes and floats, saying the root of this power and its nature and creation is in the beliefs, convictions and hearts and minds of human beings.

Emphasizing that Iran’s power lies in its determination, will and faith rather than weapons, Salami said, “Nevertheless, thank God, we have enough effective weapons with indigenous knowledge.”

IRGC Air Force commander: We can fly 60 UAVs at once

General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Commander of the IRGC Air Force, said at the unveiling ceremony that the armed forces must be powerful.

“We followed this principle as a command in the IRGC Air Force, and with the round-the-clock efforts of the staff and the effective support of the officials, we were able to make this move,” he noted.

Hajizadeh added that Iran can fly 60 UAVs at this new base at the moment.

“Because the range of these drones is high, we have no goal limits and we can hit any hostile target,” Hajizadeh reiterated.

The IRGC official added that Iran’s missile fire and simultaneous firing power have increased more than 6 to 7 times, and the preparation time and the preparation distance for firing have been greatly reduced.

Describing the enemy's discussions about the IRGC's drone power as a sign of the increasing power of Iran in different fields, Hajizadeh said the enemy was talking about Iran’s nuclear technology as it is now talking about its missile power.

Defense ministry unveils 10 new products

With the presence of Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani 7 products in the field of ground combat, 2 in air combat and 1 in naval warfare were unveiled at the Defense Industries Organization.

Speaking after the unveiling ceremony, Ashtiani thanked the defense industry experts for their hard work.

The brigadier general said, “The goals, policies and strategies set in the field of weapons and the acquisition of advanced military technologies have been well and systematically formulated in the defense ministry and have been achieved by the Defense Industries Organization.”

The defense minister stressed the need to revamp and increase accuracy in the products of the Defense Industries Organization as a basic strategy.

With the help of God and efforts of experts at the ministry, the organization's products which include missiles, bombs and other military equipment, have the necessary operational capabilities and efficiency, and this plays an important role in increasing the military strength and defense capability of the Islamic Republic to carry out missions “optimally and effectively,” the defense chief explained.