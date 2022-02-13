Defense Ministry unveils upgraded, advanced defense systems

TEHRAN — Two new advanced drones and ten upgraded missile and ammunition defense systems were unveiled at an exhibition attended by Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani on Saturday night.

The unveiling ceremony was arranged by the Defense Ministry’s Aviation Industry Organization. It took place as Iran is celebrating the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

The unveiled defense systems include various types of surface-to-air missiles, helicopter and UAV payloads with different specifications and coordinates tailored to the defense requirements, as well as long-range and intelligent ammunition and artillery, which increase range and accuracy in destroying targets.

“Undoubtedly, the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) industry is one of the reliable points in increasing the authority and defense of the Islamic Republic,” the defense minister said.

He stated that four decades have passed since the formation of this indigenous industry in the aviation complex of the Defense Ministry.

The minister said today Iran is witnessing the crystallization and flourishing of this industry and the emergence of new operational achievements in this field.

Stating that the UAV is one of the key pillars of combat and operational capabilities of the Armed Forces beyond national borders, Ashtiani said, “We have a long way ahead of us to reach the peak of this industry. With prudence, will and increasing efforts, we will make a diligent effort to promote this industry and offer new emerging products.”

Referring to regional conflicts, as well as different generations of weapons and combat equipment, the defense minister said today the role of drones in war and various intelligence and operational missions is undeniable.

This strategic product, as one of the main systems in all scenes of land, air and sea, has a practical and key role, he stated.

Referring to the advanced drones unveiled at the exhibition, Ashtiani said, “Stepping into the production of highly advanced generations of drones is a cornerstone of the determination, will and belief of the Defense Ministry and a manifestation of the ‘we can’ slogan.”

While praising the scientists and staff of the defense industry and all those who have contributed to this great national achievement, the brigadier general said that the expectations from the UAV industry, its capabilities and missions are beyond what has been achieved so far.

“We intend to establish this highly strategic product as one of the pillars of superior and reliable defense arrays in various battlefields of the country by developing the capabilities, type of mission and diversity of drones use by the Armed Forces and friendly countries,” the defense minister concluded.