Iran launches second military satellite into space

TEHRAN — The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has successfully put a second military satellite, called Noor 2, into orbit, Tasnim said on Tuesday.

Noor 2 is orbiting at an altitude of 500 kilometers (311 miles). The first military satellite, launched by the Islamic Republic in April 2020, placed the Noor, or "light" in Persian, at an orbit of 425km (265 miles) above the earth’s surface.

Putting the second satellite in space would be a major advance for Iran’s military.

The satellite was launched into space upon the three-stage Qased carrier from the Shahroud space port, Tasnim said.

The same type of rockets, which use a combination of liquid and solid fuels, carried the first military satellite.

The U.S. military says the same long-range ballistic technology used to put satellites into orbit could also allow Tehran to launch longer-range weapons, according to Reuters.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launching ceremony, IRGC chief Hossein Salami lauded the forces under his command for this great achievement.

“We thank God for giving a great gift and a great achievement to the people of Iran, and I sincerely declare that this is nothing but divine help and assistance in such a situation that you give a very heartwarming news and a great honor to the nation,” Salami stated.

Noting that activity in space is one of the criteria and indicators of the developed countries in the world, the major general said that it is a great achievement that Iran can “put its eyes in the sky again and look at the earth from space.”

The highest-ranking IRGC commander added, “It is an honor that in the name of a Muslim nation and an Islamic system, in the atmosphere of widespread international sanctions, the children of the Iranian nation in the Guards (IRGC), with faith and will and reliance on dynamic and creative minds, were able to put satellites in orbit.

Stating that Iran is the first Muslim country to launch a satellite into space, Salami thanked Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, for the successful launch despite the fact that country is under harshest sanctions.

“This important event and achievement are not just a technical act, rather overcoming the wills that wanted” to prevent Iran’s progress, he said.

Salami added that this achievement means Iran’s victory in the battle of technology over the enemies who wanted to keep Iran undeveloped.

“This means a clear victory that will be dedicated to the dear and great Leader of the Islamic Revolution, and the dear and honorable nation of Iran,” he added.

Salami emphasized the series of launches that Iran plans to conduct in line with the strategy of being active in space, saying they all will be done successfully in proper time.

