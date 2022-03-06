IRGC commander Mohammad Solgi’s memoir published in Russian

TEHRAN – The publisher of the Persian edition of “Water Never Dies” announced on Saturday that the memoir of IRGC commander Mirza Mohammad Solgi has been published in Russian.

Sarir, which released the Persian edition in 2015, gave no information about the translator and the publisher of the Russian edition.

Hamid Hesam wrote “Water Never Dies” based on his interviews with Solgi who was the chief of the IRGC 32nd Ansar al-Hussein Army in Hamedan during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war. He passed away in April 2020 from the chemical injuries he suffered during the war.

The book is a new style in oral history and also contains narratives of soldiers from the Abolfazl Brigade and the four commanders of the 32nd Ansar al-Hussein Army.

“Water Never Dies” won an honorable mention in the documentation section of the Jalal Al-e Ahmad Literary Awards in 2015.

In a commendation published in 2015, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei called the book “one of best among war memoirs.”

“Hello to the companions of Hussein (AS), hello to the Ansar al-Hussein Army… hello to the living martyr, Mirza Mohammad Solgi, and his pious and patient wife; and hello to Hamid Hesam who acquainted us with special and conversable persons like Solgi. I spent many happy hours reading this book,” the Leader wrote in part of his commendation for the book.

“Powerful writing, tremendous talent, great efforts and patience have been merged to create the book,” he added.

A Turkish translation of “Water Never Dies” by Aykut Pazarbasi was published by the Turkish publishing house Feta in Istanbul in 2021.

Hesam was named the Islamic Revolution Artist of the Year in 2018 by the Art Bureau for his book “When the Moonlight Was Missing”, which carries the memories of veteran Ali Khoshlafz who was seriously wounded in the Iran–Iraq war.

Photo: A combination photo shows the front cover of the Persian edition of “Water Never Dies” and Ayatollah Khamenei’s commendation for the book.

MMS/YAW

