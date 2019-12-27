Iran, Russia, China stage joint naval drill in Sea of Oman

TEHRAN - Naval forces of Iran, Russia and China kicked off a large-scale maritime exercise in the northern part of the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman on Friday morning.

“Today, the Russian and Chinese fleet berthed at Shahid Beheshti port in Chabahar port city off the coast of the Sea of Oman, starting a trilateral joint drill with the Iranian Navy,” Admiral Gholamreza Tahani, the deputy commander of the Iranian Navy, announced in a press conference

Admiral Tahani called the northern part of the Indian Ocean a “safe and secure region” that its security is guaranteed by the Iranian Army and the IRGC.

MJ/PA