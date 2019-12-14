IRGC to stage large-scale naval drill in near future 

TEHRAN - The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy said on Saturday that his force are preparing to hold a large-scale naval war game in the near future, adding that new military equipment will be unveiled and operated in the drill.

Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri did not give the date of the maneuver.

“The Guards’ large-scale military exercise will be held in future in which the state-of-the-art military equipment and achievements will be unveiled,” Tangsiri said in an interview with the Tasnim news agency in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas.

“The Iranian forces, including the Guards and Army as a united force, are at the highest possible level of readiness to defend the country,” he underscored.

“The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, as the Armed Forces’ commander-in-chief, has always laid emphasis on readiness of the armed forces and their growing progress,” he further said.

Touching upon the armed forces’ full intelligence supremacy in the region, the commander also said, “The entire weapons and military equipment of naval forces of the Guards and Army are domestically-manufactured.”

In May, the Army Navy and the IRGC Navy staged periodic naval drills with the neighboring states.

The Iranian and Omani naval forces held joint rescue and relief maneuvers in the waters near the coasts of Oman in a show of stronger ties between the two countries.

The drills were staged near the coast of Muscat within the framework of the Omani-Iranian Military Friendship Joint Committee.

Units from the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force of Oman as well as the Border Guard Brigade along with units from the Iranian Army's Navy and the IRGC Navy participated in the drills.

MJ/PA