Iran ready to thwart enemies’ threats, IRGC commander says

TEHRAN - Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said on Saturday that Iran is ready to confront any threat posed by the country's foes, Fars News reported.

The IRGC commander underlined the unity, amity, integrity and all-out readiness of the Armed Forces to counter threats and conspiracies waged against Iran.

“We will badly punish aggressors,” he warned.

Earlier this week, Commander of the IRGC Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said IRGC forces will continue efforts to grow increasingly stronger to defend the country and the Islamic Revolution.

“The IRGC Navy forces do not hesitate even a moment in paving the path of strength and they are ready for all-out defense for the Islamic Revolution at any point on earth,” Rear Admiral Tangsiri pointed out, according to Fars News.

He added that the Americans are not in favor of Iran’s security, stability, economic and scientific growth, and international dignity and attempt to block the country’s progress.

SM/PA

