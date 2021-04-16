Army, IRGC guarantee Iran’s unparallel peace, says military chief

TEHRAN — In a congratulatory message to the Army chief on Friday, Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri said the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps serve as a guarantee for the lasting security and unparalleled peace of the Iranian nation.

General Bagheri sent the message ahead of the Islamic Republic of Army Day anniversary which falls on Sunday, April 18.

The top general considered the honors of the army in various fields as a valuable and path-breaking gift for the enthusiastic generations to responsibly serve the organization and emphasized, “The dear army is the supporter of the nation and national interests and a working reserve to meet the needs of the country.”

He also praised the unity among the IRGC, the Army, and other branches of the armed forces, stating that all armed forces are ready and waiting to hear from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to “respond decisively” and give a “regrettable” response to any “kinds of threats and evil actions” by the enemies.

“Army, IRGC are iron fist of the nation”



Major General Hossein Salami, the commander of the IRGC, also gave a congratulatory message to the Army commander, highlighting the unity between the Army and the IRGC.

The top general put an emphasis on the cleverness of the two military branches in defying the enemies’ threats, calling the two forces “the iron fist” of the Iranian nation.

On Wednesday, April 18, 1979, Imam Khomeini issued a message declaring April 18 as the “Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army Day,” and asked the army to march in cities with all its power and military equipment.

SA/PA

