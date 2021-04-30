IRGC and army are vigorously monitoring enemy's movements in the Persian Gulf, says IRGC

TEHRAN— The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy Force Commander Admiral Alireza Tangsiri spoke at the "National Persian Gulf and Makran Coast" conference on Thursday and warned the enemies that Iran "authoritatively" monitors and controls any movement of the enemy and ships entering the waters of the Persian Gulf.

"Today, every ship that enters the Persian Gulf is monitored in the Strait of Hormuz, citing the law on channel control, and is forced to introduce itself," he said.

The general stressed that the presence of the Islamic Republic in the Persian Gulf region is not merely related to the military field, but Iran also has a strategic presence in various economic, political and even cultural sectors in the national and international domains.

"Currently, over 62% of the world's oil reserves of 730 billion barrels of proven oil reserves, 40% of the world's gas resources equivalent to 70 trillion natural gas reserves are available in this region, which has doubled its strategic importance and role," Tangsiri said on the importance of Persian Gulf.

He noted that the strategic and geopolitical situations of the Persian Gulf have caused the illegitimate presence of some Western powers and foreign countries.

The general noted, "This important and strategic position of the Persian Gulf has led to some regional challenges, including the fierce competition in the field of military arms sales in the region."

According to General Tangsiri, the wrong policies of some countries in the Persian Gulf have led to the formation of a kind of market for sale and trade of arms between trans-regional and western countries in the Persian Gulf, and "its position will be challenged in the future."

The National Conference on the Persian Gulf and the Makran Coast began on April 28 at Shiraz University and ended on April 29.

April 30 marks the Persian Gulf National Day.

The day marks the anniversary of forcing out the Portuguese navy of the Strait of Hormuz in the Capture of Ormuz (1622).

