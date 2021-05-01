IRGC intelligence service demolishes anti-Iran group

TEHRAN— The intelligence service of the Ashura Corps of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) of East Azerbaijan reported the disintegration of the opposition group "Descent of Iran" by the brave, anonymous intelligence officers in East Azerbaijan.

According to the statement released by the IRGC intelligence service in East Azerbaijan, the so-called "Descent of Iran" announced its establishment in January 2018, trying to overthrow the Islamic Republic by spreading false news and despair among the people.

One of the group's media tricks was to use the misled and elements within the country to operate on social networks. These people would come in different clothes, especially in the uniform of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran. They would appear in front of the camera and present themselves as an isolated military man, reading statements and announcements, inviting people to a street riot.

The monarchists were the group's prominent supporters, relying on Western and Saudi governments to carry out their plans in Iran.

The statement said that the IRGC intelligence officers identified the group's leaders in a complex operation and demolished them.

SA/AJ