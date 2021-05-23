Intelligence Ministry demolishes three terrorist teams

TEHRAN — According to the Ministry of Intelligence, three terrorist groups have been disbanded in Sistan-Baluchestan and West Azerbaijan provinces and the perpetrators of the March 21 terrorist bombing in Saravan have been arrested.

The ministry said members of the team in Sistan-Baluchestan are affiliated to the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group, who had been receiving military training in a foreign country and committed the crime under the leadership of the group.

Two pistols were found from the evil leader of the terrorist team, along with some tools and materials for making bombs, according to the ministry.

It added the leader of the terrorist group has a history of drug trafficking and murder.

Jaish al-Adl (Soldiers of Justice) is a group that has history of conducting terrorist attacks in southeast Iran.

The ministry added the armed team that had entered West Azerbaijan to extort and carry out terrorist acts was monitored and after an armed conflict in the border area of Urmia, two of them were killed and one escaped. It added the team had entered Iran from the Iraqi region.

