IRGC demolishes terrorist group

TEHRAN— The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran has defeated an armed gang in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

The IRGC Ground Force's Quds Base reported on Tuesday that its forces had ambushed members of the terrorist gang in the province, killing two and capturing another.

According to the statement released by the IRGC, the band had a history of mischief, kidnappings, and murder.

A cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosive materials were also seized during the operation.

The IRGC Ground Force's Quds Base destroyed a terrorist team in Sistan and Baluchestan Province last week, whose members had infiltrated the area to carry out terrorist actions. During the clashes, three members of the squad were killed.

SA/AJ

